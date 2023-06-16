Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $332.83. 366,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.79 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.46.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.