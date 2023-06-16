New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,429.00 and last traded at $1,429.00. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,500.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,484.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,547.88.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.