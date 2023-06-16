Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

