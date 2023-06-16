Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Newtek Business Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEWTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53.
