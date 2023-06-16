NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum Purchases 13,600 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.