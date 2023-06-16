NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Maintains Rating from 3M

3M reiterated their maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

