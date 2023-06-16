NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NextPlat Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPL opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. NextPlat has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 86.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

