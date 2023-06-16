Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $20.83 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 101,192 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,070,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

SU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 367,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,693. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

