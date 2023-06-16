Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $25.16 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

