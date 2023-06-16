Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 28,200 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,933. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.