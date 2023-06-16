Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,746.40.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,609. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 107,021 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,791.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,962.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

