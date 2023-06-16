NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:NIO opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NIO has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

