NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.
A number of research firms have commented on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
NN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $17.92 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.
NN Group Increases Dividend
About NN Group
NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.
