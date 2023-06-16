Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,264,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $25.80 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

