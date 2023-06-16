Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,419 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $162.53 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

