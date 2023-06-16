Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NSC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,403. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

