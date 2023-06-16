North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

North American Palladium Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

