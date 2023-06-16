North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

VAC stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

