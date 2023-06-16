Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,783. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.08.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

