NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

