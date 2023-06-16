NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 578,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

