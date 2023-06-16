NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Up 3.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.79. 30,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 30,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

NWTN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

