Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $257.84 million and $9.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.67 or 0.06520449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04483894 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,284,224.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

