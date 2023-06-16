ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

