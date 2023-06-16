Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $385.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

