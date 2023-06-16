Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Oculis Trading Up 5.6 %

OCS opened at $12.25 on Monday. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

