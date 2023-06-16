OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 2,681,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

