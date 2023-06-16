Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.55.

ODFL opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

