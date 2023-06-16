OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 34,120 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000.

EWQ stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

