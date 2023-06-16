OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 172,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

KSA stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $957.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

