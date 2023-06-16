OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181,792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the period.

Shares of RING stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

