OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1,412.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

