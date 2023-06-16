OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $47.08 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871,424 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHE stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

