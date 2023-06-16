OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 762.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of REMX opened at $86.44 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $675.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.