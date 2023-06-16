OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $14.85 Million in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 414,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

