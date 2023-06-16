OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,905,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $999.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

