OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 854,197 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 854,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

