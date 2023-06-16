OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,210 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,609,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 951,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,789,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

