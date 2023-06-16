OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 451.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,475 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,769 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,923 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,324,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

