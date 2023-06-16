OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $79.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

