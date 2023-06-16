Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 2,881 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
