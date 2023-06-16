Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.92 and its 200 day moving average is $404.48. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

