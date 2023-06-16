Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.18 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.