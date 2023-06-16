Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $173,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

