Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $214,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

