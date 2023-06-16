Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 4.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

