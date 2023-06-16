Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BERY opened at $63.35 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

