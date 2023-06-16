Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 349.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

