Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Toro were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

