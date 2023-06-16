OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $77.71 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

